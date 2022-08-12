How to be prepared for a disaster

JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?

Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared.

Sherri McKinney, the Regional Director of Communications for the American Red Cross, spoke on the importance of having these kits and plans in place before a sudden disaster.

“We never know how long we’re going to be without power or without an ability to get out of the area where you are. We’ve seen trees down on roads that make them absolutely impassable. So it’s important to have that first aid kit ready and available fully stocked,”

The American Red Cross has created emergency kits available for purchase, as well a checklist with items that would benefit you in the case of a natural disaster.

They say a kit should be stocked with:

Water and food

Batteries and flashlights

Tools

Cash and important personal documents

Phones and maps

Remember, being prepared is always better than getting prepared. You can find the full list here.

