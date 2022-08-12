Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary Lou Lehman Bennett. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was in Desert Storm and the Iraq War. Mark served for 21 years and was a Master Sergeant and an Aerospace Propulsion Specialist before his retirement from the military. He was employed at FedEx for 20 years and worked as a Senior Aviation Maintenance Technician. Mark was married June 28, 1995 to Joyce Sims Bennett and he had a special love for his wife and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars and he knew everything about every airplane.

Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Joyce Sims Bennett of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Jackie Haslam (Morgan) of Spring Hill, TN; his son, Hunter Bennett (Kasie) of Bellevue, NE; his father, Wendell Henry Bennett of Andover, NY; his sister, Tammy Gavin (Ray) of Andover, NY; his brother, Willie Bennett of Ponca City, OK; and his grandson, Charles David Haslam.

Funeral Services for Mr. Bennett will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Mr. Bennett’s nephew, Hunter and Mr. Bennett’s niece, Samantha. Interment with Military Honors will be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mr. Bennett will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Willie Bennett, John Miller, Harold Todd, Hunter Bennett, Morgan Haslam, Ray Gavin, Ron Nurse and Bob Roberts.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

