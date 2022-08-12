Mugshots : Madison County : 08/11/22 – 08/12/22

Chelsea White Chelsea White: Failure to appear

Carla Davis Carla Davis: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vandalism

Lydale Pate Lydale Pate: Violation of community corrections

Samuel Jones Samuel Jones: Violation of community corrections

Skylar Ballard Skylar Ballard: Driving under the influence



Terell Greer Terell Greer: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.