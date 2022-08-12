|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Vincent “Truck” Bolden, Paris, TN
|Age:
|59
|Place of Death:
|His aunt’s residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, August 8, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|Mt. Zion Baptist Church
|Minister(s):
|Timothy L. Davis, II
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded
|Grandparents:
|Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Vanesha Bolden and Bella Bolden
|Sons: City/State
|Donovon Bolden and Bradley Teague
|Sisters: City/State
|Tiffany Moreno, Tanny Johnson, Stacey (Adrian) Humphreys, Sherry (Freddie) Porter, and Doris Jackson
|Brothers: City/State
|Don Porter and Ovette Jackson
|Grandchildren:
|Six
|Other Relatives:
|Special Aunt, Elaine Sanders, who was important to him and he could always count on no matter what.
|Personal Information:
|Vincent attended Henry County High School where he played football and gained his nickname “Truck” for his build, great ability to play the game and dominate the field. He graduated in 1982, serving in the TN National Guard for 4 years immediately afterwards.
Vincent loved people and never met a stranger. He loved his family, life, and music. He loved playing his harmonica; was always smiling, happy, and the life of the party.
Vincent gave his life to the Lord at a young age, and he rededicated his life on May 30, 2022. Even as Vincent’s health started to decline he was still faithful to the end.