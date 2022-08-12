Vincent “Truck” Bolden

Personal Information:

Vincent attended Henry County High School where he played football and gained his nickname “Truck” for his build, great ability to play the game and dominate the field. He graduated in 1982, serving in the TN National Guard for 4 years immediately afterwards. Vincent loved people and never met a stranger. He loved his family, life, and music. He loved playing his harmonica; was always smiling, happy, and the life of the party. Vincent gave his life to the Lord at a young age, and he rededicated his life on May 30, 2022. Even as Vincent’s health started to decline he was still faithful to the end.