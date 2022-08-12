Vincent “Truck” Bolden

Name: City & State Bolden VincentVincent “Truck” Bolden, Paris, TN
Age: 59
Place of Death: His aunt’s residence
Date of Death: Monday, August 8, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022
Place of Funeral: Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Minister(s): Timothy L. Davis, II
Place of Burial:
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:  Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded
Grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded
Daughters: City/State Vanesha Bolden and Bella Bolden
Sons: City/State Donovon Bolden and Bradley Teague
Sisters: City/State Tiffany Moreno, Tanny Johnson, Stacey (Adrian) Humphreys, Sherry (Freddie) Porter, and Doris Jackson
Brothers: City/State Don Porter and Ovette Jackson
Grandchildren: Six
Other Relatives:  Special Aunt, Elaine Sanders, who was important to him and he could always count on no matter what.
Personal Information: Vincent attended Henry County High School where he played football and gained his nickname “Truck” for his build, great ability to play the game and dominate the field. He graduated in 1982, serving in the TN National Guard for 4 years immediately afterwards. 

Vincent loved people and never met a stranger. He loved his family, life, and  music. He loved playing his harmonica; was always smiling, happy, and the life of the party. 

Vincent gave his life to the Lord at a young age, and he rededicated his life on May 30, 2022. Even as Vincent’s health started to decline he was still faithful to the end.

