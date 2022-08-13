Bicentennial celebration continues with parade

JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial.

On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra.

Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City.

This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders and organizations participating.





The parade featured members of Jackson’s police department, fire department, mayor’s office and many many more.

Attendees filled the downtown area in support and to see what the parade will bring.

“I’ve never been to a parade in Jackson, so I came down here wanting to check it out. The route was a little bit different than what we thought. We were all over there and we rotated over here. But yeah, I wanted to celebrate the bicentennial, plus it’s the last weekend of celebrating, so I’m going to do this and we went to the concert last night and we’re doing tonight,” said Bethany Brandt, parade goer.

The parade started at 10 this morning and the celebration will continue throughout the night with special performances from a couple of artists, live and free at the ball park.

You still have time to head out to the final bicentennial celebration for the free concert with LoLo and the Commodores.

Located at the ballpark in Jackson, that address is 4 Fun Place. Lolo starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Commodores starts at 7:00 p.m.

Parking is free and the weather is perfect for the concert. The concert will be followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

So, you still have time to head out and celebrate the bicentennial anniversary with these final free activities.