A Step Ahead Foundation announces charity ball

JACKSON, Tenn, –West Tn organization announces charity ball event.

According to information received from A Step Ahead Foundation in West Tennessee, the organization will host their annual charity ball event in September.

The Vintage Charity Ball will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 6:00 pm at the New Southern Motel in downtown Jackson.

Attendees are asked to wear vintage attire to enjoy a night filled with music, dancing, and delicious food. Accompanying the ball will be a silent auction along with the Ms. Vintage West TN pageant.

The event’s proceeds will benefit the foundation’s education and pregnancy prevention programs and ETC program, a scholarship program for young women. The Empowered Teen Council program supports young women in the community, who are senior high school students, by providing them with needed tools to make education a first priority.

A Step Ahead Foundation works to reduce the number of teen and unintended pregnancies, school dropouts, as well as promotes unemployment and poverty reduction.

The organization’s programs work to remove barriers and offer young women access to pregnancy prevention.

For more information on the event or to get tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com.

To find out more about A Step Ahead Foundation in West Tennessee visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/asafwesttn.