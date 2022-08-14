Decatur County Fair returns with fun for all

PARSONS, Tenn. –It’s time for funnel cakes, candy apples and chicken on a stick! One county is bringing some annual fun back to their county.

It’s fair time, Decatur County Fair is coming to town and right now vendors are preparing their exhibitions and getting things ready for the week ahead.







“We are in our exhibits this afternoon. We enter all of the exhibits today, except for baking which will be entered tomorrow. We have different activities every night. We have livestock shows three of the six nights,” said Tina Gardner, board member, Decatur Co. Fair.

The fairgrounds building is open every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Throughout the week, there are activities and exhibitions fair goers can check out.

“We have sewing, we have canning, we have handy crafts, needle point, crop exhibits and then the commercial and educational exhibits will set up their booths later this afternoon for everyone to look at through the week,” Gardner said.

If you can see behind me, there aren’t many rides here right now, but in a few days this field will be filled with games and rides and overall fun for people to enjoy Thursday.

“We get visitors from neighboring counties, because of the no gate admission, so we usually run between through the gates,” Gardner said.

Admission to the fair is free, along with parking and to get into the gate. Along with rides there will be face painting, wood carving, carnival games, along with a fair favorite…. Food!

The fair is located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons.

If you’d like to see the scheduled events for the fair you can visit the “Seen on 7” section of our website.