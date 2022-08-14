Racers put their cars to the test at autocross course

JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you have the need for speed? Well one group has you covered.

Hub City Speed held their monthly autocross meet up at Jackson Dragway.





It only costs 20 dollars to participate and you can drive as fast as you’d like, or can.

All you need is a valid drivers license, be over the age of 16, and of course have a car.

Drivers bring their vehicles and race through a cone filled lot, all to see who can go through the course the fastest. Each driver is given a helmet and then are ready to go.

“We have different classes. We have front wheel drive, all wheel drive, trucks, SUVs and something we call super unlimited, which is cars with treadware on their tires, less than two hundred, so essentially special tires,” said Nolan Tanner, president, Hub City Speed.

If you’d like to put the pedal to the metal, the next autocross will be on October 18th.

