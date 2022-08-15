American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Humboldt August 22

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — More than 250 motorcycles are expected to pass through West Tennessee as part of an annual cross-country ride for a good cause.

The American Legion Legacy Run is a five-day, 1,150 mile ride to raise awareness and funds for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The scholarship supports children of fallen military personnel or disabled veterans who served in the post-9/11 era.

This year, the ride will take place from August 21-25, stopping at various monuments, memorials and American Legion posts along the way.

On the morning of August 22, riders will head to Humboldt from Tupelo, Mississippi for a lunch stop at the Humboldt State Veterans Home.

American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard will deliver remarks during the event and present Certificates of Appreciation to the State Veterans Home, as well as to the providers of the lunch items: Tyson Foods, Gordon Food Services, and Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Group.

The Legacy Run is one of largest and longest organized motorcycle group rides in the United States. Anyone near the travel route or any of the planned stops is encouraged to show support by raising their flags.

Click here for more details on the ride.

For more information on The American Legion, click here.

For more information on the Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes, click here.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.