Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble helps Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is no time for horsin’ around when there is competition on the green.

The Fifth Annual Horsin’ Around Golf Scramble kicked off on Monday.







The annual fundraising event was held at the Jackson National Golf club in the northeast part of the Hub City. More than 30 teams of four competed in this year’s event.

Players had the chance to take their swing to win cash prizes, all while enjoying refreshments along the way. Joe Collins, with Redemption Road Rescue, says there is a big need to care for the many horses rescued.

Collins says he is grateful for the community’s support and participation.

“We really thank you guys for the support, and every golfer in the tournament, and the City of Jackson, and surrounding counties. If it weren’t for you guys, we couldn’t have all this. So we really appreciate that, and really appreciate the people who’ve come to play. Hopefully, we’ll double that next year,” Collins said.

For more in formation on how you can participate in next year’s Scramble or if you wish to make a contribution, simply follow Redemption Road Rescue on Facebook.

