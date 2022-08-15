Grant to help former inmates find temporary housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A grant and partnership is helping people move on to the next chapter of their lives.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Department of Correction has gotten a $200,000 grant which will be used expand their work with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

They say that in the past they have only been able to help offenders on probation or parole to find temporary housing, but will not also be offered to those not being released on supervision.

The release says that the grant will pay up to 60 days of housing for those who meet the criteria.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” said Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration.”

Those interested in the program can call the Tennessee Department of Correction at (615) 741-9326.

You can find a list of approved transitional housing here.

