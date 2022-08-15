Jackson-Madison County Schools to host Family Night

JACKSON, Tenn. — A meet and greet is being hosted by a local school system.

Jackson-Madison County Schools‘ Social & Behavioral Services Department is hosting a family night on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The school system’s Family Night will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Office.

School supplies given out, there will be giveaways, and everyone will have the chance to eat! You can email familysupport@jmcss.org for extra information or to volunteer.

