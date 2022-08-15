Many county commissioners attend final meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for their regular monthly meeting, but it was the last meeting for many.

Many county commissioners attend final meeting

Many county commissioners attend final meeting

Many county commissioners attend final meeting

Many county commissioners attend final meeting

Many county commissioners attend final meeting

The county commission held their monthly meeting with many items on the list. One the commission touched on was the amended tax resolution.

“The tax rate, we’re trying to ratify the most. And so the tax rate came out originally at 1.85, but then after we had so many appeals that were approved, it dropped our revenues down. So the new tax rate is 1.8716,” said Gary Deaton, the Chairman of the Madison County Election Commission.

Instead of approving the new tax rate on Monday, the commission tabled the item for the next meeting.

Jackson-Madison School Board Superintendent Dr. Marlon King gave reports on the growth of schools, with many going from level one schools to level five.

“We moved from level one positions to 13 schools that are level five, four schools that are level four. So that is an outstanding improvement over the last couple of years. So they are to be commended. That doesn’t mean we don’t have a long ways to go,” Deaton said.

King also reported about teacher retention and how higher pay will be a factor when talking about retaining educators.

“We’ve always tried to fund education at the highest levels that we could pay for, and I think if you ask Dr. King, he would tell you that we’re that. But we need to help them get those salaries up,” Deaton said.

Later, the focus of the meeting shifted to retiring Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and commissioners who were either defeated or chose not to run following the county’s General Election earlier this month.

“This was the last meeting for a number of commissioners. We have 10 commissioners leaving, 10 new commissioners coming on. So this will be the last for those 10,” Deaton said.

The commission spotlighted those county leaders who are leaving and showed their thanks for the work that they’ve done.

The next commission meeting will be held in September with all newly-elected commissioners and the new county mayor taking their seats.

Find more local news here.