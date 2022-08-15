More Showers & Storms Coming Tuesday & Wednesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for August 15th:

We should stay dry tonight across West Tennessee but another round of showers and weak storms will move through West Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday. The higher rain amounts will be areas southwest of Jackson but everyone should see something this week. Drier and mild weather will be returning for the end of work week but will it stick around for the upcoming weekend? We will take a first look at your upcoming weekend forecast and more on the incoming rain right here.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies will stick around most of the night across West Tennessee. The winds will stay out of the north and linger around 5 MPH most of the night. Rain showers are not expected and overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s across the area.

TUESDAY:

Showers and weak storms are expected to return into the afternoon on Tuesday and be off and on through Wednesday evening. Depending on where the front sets up and the position of the low pressure system, a few inches of rain will be possible for some of us. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to mid 80s depending on when the thicker clouds move into the region. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast as high pressure will remain to our north. Shower chances in Jackson are around 60% on Tuesday but chances increase Tuesday night. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances and storms will continue during the day on Wednesday. The highest amounts of rain look to be southwest of Jackson, but that could change depending on where the next system sets up. Chances for rain sit around 70% in Jackson, 90% in Memphis and 30% in Paris. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 70s under the thick clouds and persistent rain showers that are expected to develop. We could see anywhere from 0.25″ to 1.50″ of rain across Madison county, but we will definitely see some activity during the middle of the week. Wednesday night lows will again fall down to the low 60s. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast most of the day. The showers should clear out after the sun goes down and the clouds will clear out overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Pleasant and more mild weather is expected to return on Thursday and stick around for a few days. Mostly sunny skies will return by Thursday afternoon and rain showers are not expected after the sun comes up across West Tennessee. The winds will stay out of the north most of the day but will try to turn to the east by Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will warm back up into the low to mid 80s due to the return of the sun and Thursday night lows will dip into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a really nice day for all of West Tennessee with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. Lows Friday night are again expected to drop into the mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will be light out of the east. Showers are NOT expected and Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up to be fantastic.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend will have a little bit of something for everyone. Saturday looks nicer than Sunday as showers are expected to return for the back half of the weekend. As of now it appears most of the day on Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers could return late on Saturday but may not show up until Sunday afternoon as well. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and Sunday mid 80s are expected from the increase in clouds and shower chances. The winds will come out of the southwest most of weekend increasing the humidity some from where it will be at for the majority of the work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

