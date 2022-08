Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/22 – 08/15/22

Xavier Pawlowski Xavier Pawlowski: Simple domestic assault

Adarian White Adarian White: Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations Adarian White: Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

Alora Taylor Alora Taylor: Driving under the influence

Arsenio Taylor Arsenio Taylor: Driving under the influence

Ashton Cherry Ashton Cherry: Possession of methamphetamine



Cassandra Rinks Cassandra Rinks: Simple domestic assault

Christopher Speechly Christopher Speechly: Misuse of 911

Cortney Morton Cortney Morton: Driving under the influence

Denver Morris Denver Morris: Shoplifting/theft of property

James Lavka James Lavka: Reckless driving



Jaterrious Davis Jaterrious Davis: Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of order of protection, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Jaterrious Davis: Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of order of protection, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jonas Reid Jonas Reid: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation, violation of order of protection

Joshua Pride Joshua Pride: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Joshua Pride: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Keriyona Woods Keriyona Woods: Violation of probation

Kevin Rivera Kevin Rivera: Failure to appear



Ladabria Aldridge Ladabria Aldridge: Vandalism

Mario Garcia Ramirez Mario Garcia Ramirez: Driving while unlicensed

Marissa Walls Marissa Walls: Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer

Mauriesha Telford Mauriesha Telford: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Phillip Ewing Phillip Ewing: Violation of probation



Ranasha Handley Ranasha Handley: Assault, disorderly conduct

Robert Dresser Robert Dresser: Driving under the influence

Ryan Sweeney Ryan Sweeney: Driving under the influence, open container law

Sara Ament Sara Ament: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of order of protection Sara Ament: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of order of protection

Shundia Hughes Shundia Hughes: Alteration of serial numbers, driving while unlicensed, use of hand-held mobile telephone or personal digital assist Shundia Hughes: Alteration of serial numbers, driving while unlicensed, use of hand-held mobile telephone or personal digital assist



Taylor Ellington Taylor Ellington: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence

Tessa Obrien Tessa Obrien: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Travis Turner Travis Turner: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/15/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.