RIFA to host annual ‘Pack the Bus’ food drive August 20

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA is preparing to host their annual “Pack the Bus” food drive to help fight childhood hunger.

On Saturday, August 20, volunteers will be helping pack Jackson-Madison County school buses full of nonperishable food items to support the Snack Backpack program.

The program allows RIFA to serve 13 schools by providing 1,300 backpacks each week throughout the school year. Each snack backpack provides children with six meals and two snacks.

Volunteers will be at each Walmart and Kroger location in Jackson from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. giving out grocery lists, collecting food and monetary donations, and loading the buses.

Items needed include Pop-Tarts, Ramen noodles, microwavable popcorn, apple sauce, oatmeal, chicken noodle soup, macaroni and cheese, and ravioli.

