‘Stay Well’ health fair, vaccine event coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Stay Well Health Fair and Vaccine Event will be held Saturday, August 20.

‘Stay Well’ events take place in select cities across the country through partnerships between The Cobb Institute in Washington D.C. and local agencies in an effort to provide Black communities with health-related resources.

Local groups will be on-site to provide attendees with virtual ask-the-doctor resources, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to ages 12 and up, COVID home tests while supplies last, and more.

Guests can also expect giveaways and light refreshments.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the T.R. White Sportsplex, located at 304 North Hayes Avenue in Jackson.

The Jackson Stay Well event is hosted by the Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Click here for more information on Stay Well events.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.