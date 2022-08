Funeral service for Brayden Jamon Neal, age 17, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Historic First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Neal died Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Visitation for Mr. Neal will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.