Business, local representatives meet to talk about Blue Oval

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn returned to Haywood County on Monday for a yearly meeting and for some updates on the Blue Oval Project.







Blackburn met with representatives from Ford, SK, Phillips and Jordan, along many others that will be playing a large part in the Blue Oval Project.

Many local leaders and organizations were on hand for the meeting, including the Haywood Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Development.

Leaders say, right now, things appear to be on track and many are excited for what the Blue Oval Project will bring to the area.

“It is exciting to see. It is something that is going to be a game changer, and it’s going to bring the right kind of jobs and the right kind of positive change to this area,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says she is excited to see more job positions open in West Tennessee and to see the other impacts Blue Oval will have on the area.

She said more careers are coming as part of many of the business opportunities that Blue Oval will bring.

