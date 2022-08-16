Fundraiser held for Jackson-Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Jacksonians came to the Jackson Fairgrounds to show their support for their local library.

A silent auction, live music, and a book signing could all be found at the Jackson-Madison County Library’s 11th annual Books of Madison County fundraiser.

“The Books of Madison County, our fundraiser for the Jackson-Madison County Public Library, raises money to help supplement the budget of the library to take care of things that are not included in the regular budget. That includes things like technology, electronics, programming, training,” said Fundraiser Projects Coordinator Sheila Arnold.

The 11th annual fundraiser was named Whistling Dixie in honor of guest speaker Sean Dietrich.

Dietrich is an author and podcast host known for his commentary on life in the American south. He says he was honored to be chosen to speak.

“Libraries have been particularly, they have been acutely formative institutions in my life. What they are doing for the library here is remarkable and I wanted to be a part of it,” Dietrich said.

Bob and Sue Vegors say they come to the event every year and will always support their local library.

“I think it is an unrecognizable resource or utilized resource in this community, and it is a fun fundraiser to create awareness and to help do things in our library,” said the Vegors.

This is the largest fundraiser for the library, with 270 tickets sold. Arnold says during the pandemic, the library was able to help several residents.

Whether it was students learning at home or adults working from home, the library met those needs and wants to continue for years to come.

“The work of the library reaches all people in Jackson and Madison County. It doesn’t matter how wealthy you are, how poor you are, how old you are, how young you are, there is a program there for you,” Arnold said.

Arnold says the fundraiser will come back for a 12th year in 2023.

