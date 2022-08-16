LIFELINE celebrates 75 years of saving lives

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is marking their 75th year of saving lives!

LIFELINE announced on Tuesday that they will be kicking off the next years of service with a anniversary themed blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Those who share their blood will get a special t-shirt, voucher for a free Forge burger at The Blacksmith Restaurant, and can take part in the Wheel of Saving Lives.

“We are excited to celebrate our 75th Anniversary! The need for blood remains as relevant now as it did 75 years ago and we are proud to serve West Tennessee and continue to provide safe blood products for the communities we serve. We look forward to celebrating our 75th throughout the next 12 months in the communities we serve with our donors and supporters,” said Melinda Reid, LIFELINE’s Marketing Manager.

LIFELINE says their Dyersburg location will also be hosting an anniversary blood drive from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27.

“What was once just a vision of Jack and Martha Smythe’s has turned into something very special,” said John Miller, LIFELINE’s CEO. “Our mission is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and its components to every area patient in need. For 75 years, we’ve been successful in doing that and it’s all thanks to the generosity of donors in the communities we serve.”

You can find more information from LIFELINE at their website.

