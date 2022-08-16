Mugshots : Madison County : 08/15/22 – 08/16/22

Tamisha Lewis Tamisha Lewis: Especially aggravated robbery, attempted murder

Myesha Baker Myesha Baker: Aggravated assault

Brandon Smith Brandon Smith: Failure to appear

Dennis Blalock Dennis Blalock: Violation of community corrections

Devin Murphy Devin Murphy: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections



Issac Hansen Issac Hansen: Simple domestic assault

Jimmy Acuff Jimmy Acuff: Failure to appear

Jonathan Williams Jonathan Williams: Violation of order of protection

Sonnie Zabrocki Sonnie Zabrocki: Failure to appear

Tyrone Winston Tyrone Winston: Failure to appear, aggravated domestic assault, theft between $10,000 and $59,000



Tyshawn Bradley Tyshawn Bradley: Shoplifting/theft of property

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/16/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.