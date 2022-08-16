Mugshots : Madison County : 08/15/22 – 08/16/22 August 16, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Tamisha Lewis Tamisha Lewis: Especially aggravated robbery, attempted murder Myesha Baker Myesha Baker: Aggravated assault Brandon Smith Brandon Smith: Failure to appear Dennis Blalock Dennis Blalock: Violation of community corrections Devin Murphy Devin Murphy: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections Issac Hansen Issac Hansen: Simple domestic assault Jimmy Acuff Jimmy Acuff: Failure to appear Jonathan Williams Jonathan Williams: Violation of order of protection Sonnie Zabrocki Sonnie Zabrocki: Failure to appear Tyrone Winston Tyrone Winston: Failure to appear, aggravated domestic assault, theft between $10,000 and $59,000 Tyshawn Bradley Tyshawn Bradley: Shoplifting/theft of property The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin