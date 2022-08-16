New Jackson financial empowerment director named

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered.



Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director.

Gallegher explained what her role will be in helping to fight poverty and insure financial resilience for Jackson residents.

“In the interest of helping our citizens get to a better place financially all around. That’s citizens from all demographics and different backgrounds. Also working with our financial empowerment center that we currently have along with theCO and Soul Collective and also our Love Your Block team, just all-around wellness for our citizens here,” Gallegher said.

Conger says Gallagher is well-equipped for this role due to her background in banking, management and financial counseling and human resources.

