Rain Showers Continue Through Wednesday Afternoon

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for August 16th:

A weak front is moving through West Tennessee and will slowly linger across the Mid South through Wednesday Afternoon. The severe weather threat or any major flooding concerns appears to be quite low. Nicer and mild weather will return for the back half of the work week. We will be tracking the showers on the radar plus have a detailed look into your weekend forecast coming up below.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and gloomy weather will linger overnight. A weak front will continue to drift across the region keeping shower chances around. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast as high pressure will remain to our north. Shower chances in West Tennessee sit around 60% Tuesday night. Tuesday night lows will fall down to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances and storms will continue during the day on Wednesday before clearing out into the evening hours. The highest amounts of rain look to be southwest of Jackson, but that could change depending on where the next system sets up. Chances for rain sit around 70% in Jackson, 90% in Memphis and 30% in Paris. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 70s under the thick clouds and persistent rain showers that are expected to develop. We could see anywhere from 0.25″ to 1.50″ of rain across Madison county, but we will definitely see some activity during the middle of the week. Wednesday night lows will again fall down to the low 60s. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast most of the day. The showers should clear out after the sun goes down and the clouds will clear out overnight into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Pleasant and more mild weather is expected to return on Thursday and stick around for a few days. Mostly sunny skies will return by Thursday afternoon and rain showers are not expected after the sun comes up across West Tennessee. The winds will stay out of the north most of the day but will try to turn to the east by Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will warm back up into the low to mid 80s due to the return of the sun and Thursday night lows will dip into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a really nice day for all of West Tennessee with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. Lows Friday night are again expected to drop into the mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will be light out of the east. Showers are NOT expected and Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up to be fantastic.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend will have a little bit of something for everyone. Saturday looks nicer than Sunday as showers are expected to return for the back half of the weekend. As of now it appears most of the day on Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Rain showers could return late on Saturday but may not show up until Sunday afternoon as well. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and Sunday mid 80s are expected from the increase in clouds and shower chances. The winds will come out of the southwest most of weekend increasing the humidity some from where it will be at for the majority of the work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

