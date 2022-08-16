Shellise Bartom Montgomery

Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Montgomery died Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Newnan, Georgia.

Visitation for Ms. Montgomery will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.