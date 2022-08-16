Tech helps keep small business ahead, says official

JACKSON, Tenn. — Small business that involves technology has proven to be more successful than those who don’t.

According to Jordan Crenshaw, the Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, 86% of small businesses said technology help them survive the pandemic.

And even as we’re dealing with rampant inflation, nearly three in four small businesses agree that tech platforms have helped them.

“What we have found that tech is a big driver of support for small businesses and helps them survive and thrive during challenging situations. And we need good policies in place to ensure that small businesses can grow, and tech can help them do that,”

Crenshaw also says there are grants available through the Digital Literacy through the Department of Commerce.

