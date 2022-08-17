2022 Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“The 39th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It is such an important organization for our community, and we need this fundraiser to go off without a hitch. It is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Telethon Co-Chair Trey Cleek.

Cleek says from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, they will be taking donations and much more.

“The Telethon will consist of some of the best local bands that we have to offer. There are going to be testimonials. We are going to hear from folks that have worked for the center, we are going to have folks that were helped by the center and that were actually treated by the Carl Perkins Center,” Cleek said.

Cleek says the donations raised have helped the organization grow through the years. And with that, the number of children who have been helped.

“Studies will tell you that 30% of kids that were abused will go on to become abusers. Last year we helped almost 4,000 children across West Tennessee. Almost 7,000 total people helped because we also help family members of the child,” Cleek said.

The center has operated for 40 years, making an impact in the community. Cleek says they want to keep that going.

“We are the ones who are helping those children who have been abused deal with that trauma, get them to get past it, get them to be healthy, not only physically but mentally and get back to have a normal life, a successful life,” Cleek said.

Last year, the Telethon raised $1.4 million. They hope to go beyond that number for 2022.

“We are back at the Civic Center this year, and we are hoping to do every bit as good as we did last year. We would love to beat that $1.4 million number this year, and I think that we can do it. The community is going to come out and support us and it is going to be a great event,” Cleek said.

The Circles for Hope Telethon will air on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Telethon will be located at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

