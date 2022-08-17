‘American Idol’ winner David Cook talks Thursday show in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An “American Idol” champion is preparing to take the stage in Jackson.

Season Seven winner David Cook will perform at Hub City Brewing on Thursday, August 18.

After winning the show’s top prize in 2008, Cook has went on to sell over 2 million albums worldwide and achieve nine number ones on the Billboard charts.

Cook spoke with us ahead of the concert about what fans can expect from the show.

“We thrive on audience interaction, we thrive on making each show a different experience, and we want audiences to walk away feeling that they got more than what they paid for,” Cook said. “So we’re gonna come out all guns blazing and hopefully the folks of Jackson join us.”

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with Jackson’s own LOLO as the opening act.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at this link.

Hub City Brewing is located at 250 West Main Street in Jackson.

