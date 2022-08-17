City of Jackson marks 200th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding.

The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary.

The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822.

The Bicentennial Commission celebrated the city’s 200th birthday with a reception at City Hall.

“It is so exciting to come to the conclusion of the Bicentennial Celebration year. You know, we’re all volunteers. We’ve had over 600 volunteers helping throughout the year with 150 events. So to see it come together has just been phenomenal. We appreciate the community support and interest in the project for the year,” said Elaine Christian, Chair of the Bicentennial Commission.

Wednesday was also the last day of the 1972 time capsule exhibit at City Hall.

