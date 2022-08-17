Foundation to host ‘Can’t Doge This’ Dodgeball Tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you miss playing dodgeball with friends? Now is your time to shine, once again!

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is hosting the Can’t Dodge This Dodgeball Tournament.

“We are excited to bring this event to our community. What’s better than going old-school to raise money for a much needed cause?” said Heath Williams, Ayers Children’s Medical Center Advisory Board Chair. “We need the community’s support to make this event a success, so please speak with your co-workers, friends, and family members about getting a team together or consider being one of our sponsors.”

The Foundation says there will be teams of eight, and co-ed teams are permitted. They also encourage groups to get creative with both outfits and their names.

“We have enjoyed planning for this event and look forward to seeing the community enjoy some classic dodgeball while supporting vital pediatric services for West Tennessee families,” said Haley Wildridge, Community Outreach Associate at The Foundation.

The tournament is being held in Lane College’s gym on Sept. 10. You can register until Friday, Aug. 26.

You must be 18 or older to play. You can register here.

