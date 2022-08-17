Group marks David Crockett’s 236th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group took time to honor an American folk hero known as the “King of the Wild Frontier.”

Wednesday, the Jackson Rotary Club celebrated David Crockett’s 236th birthday during their weekly meeting.

Scott Williams, the CEO of Discovery Park and a special guest, delivered a presentation on his book titled, “The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett.”

The book details Crockett’s relationship with West Tennessee as a representative and pioneer in the settling region.

Williams hopes the book will establish a curiosity among locals and persuade them to learn more about the historical figure.

“You know, I’m also looking at the book as a little introduction. And hopefully, it’ll inspire people to want to come and visit us at Discovery Park and learn a lot more about David Crockett,” Williams said.

You can find and make your purchase of the “The Accidental Fame and Lack of Fortune of West Tennessee’s David Crockett” on Amazon.

