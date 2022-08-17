Hester McElroy Lee, age 95, resident of Olivehill, Tennessee and wife of the late Fred W. Lee, departed this life Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence.

Hester was born January 17, 1927 in Ripley, Mississippi. She was preceded by her parents, Andy McElroy and Millie Lee White McElroy. She enjoyed sewing and working with flowers. Hester loved watching her hummingbirds.

Mrs. Lee is survived by two nieces, Carolyn Tennyson and Judy Corbin; three great nieces, Amanda Bishop, Virginia Weeks and Rebecca Flatt; seven great-great nephews, Austin, Brennen, Christopher, Hunter, Dylan, Daniel and Dean; and three great-great nieces, Maddie, Tori and Caitlyn.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Lee will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Peebles Main Chapel in Somerville, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Christopher Bishop, Hunter Weeks, Dylan Peterson, Dean Peterson, Austin Smith and Cecil Cannon. Honorary pallbearers will be Brennan Jones, Audie Dean Bishop and Laura Beth Johnson.

