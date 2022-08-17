Jerry Randel Overton, age 77, a resident of Jackson, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Alamo Nursing Home in Crockett County.

Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with burial to follow.

Jerry was born on August 15, 1945, in Haywood County to Raymond Andrew Overton and Vergie Spitzer Overton, both of whom preceded him in death. He worked in the construction business. He served his country in the United States Army. He loved horses throughout his entire life, and he also enjoyed fishing during his free time. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by two brothers, Douglas Overton of Paris, TN and David Overton of Brownsville, TN; three sisters, Peggy Overton Garner of Jackson, TN, Helen Overton Turner of Brownsville, TN, and Virginia Overton Taylor of Olive Branch, MS; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Alton Williamson, 821 Providence Rd. Jackson, TN 38301. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.