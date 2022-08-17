Lane College kicks of 2022 fall semester with convocation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College has officially started the new 2022-23 school year with the opening convocation.

Lane College kicks of 2022 fall semester with convocation

Lane College kicks of 2022 fall semester with convocation

Lane College kicks of 2022 fall semester with convocation

With students filling the room, you can feel the excitement rising, and it’s a great start to the new school year.

Lakien Dillard, a graduating senior at Lane College, shared why she feels starting the year with convocation gets her in the right frame of mind.

“It just allows us to remember to put God first. There is nothing you can’t do without God at the head of your life. And it is just a good reminder, cause we can get lost during the school year with other things that aren’t really important. So I’m just glad that that’s how we started off,” Dillard said.

This school year marks the 140th annual fall convocation for Lane College.

Find more local news here.