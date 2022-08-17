Jackson police investigate theft in east Jackson







UPDATE:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirmed over Facebook around 3:40 p.m. that a suspect was identified and contact was made by the department.

Jackson police say the incident is classified as a theft and is under investigation.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating an alleged theft from a local store.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters alerted us to a heavy police presence in east Jackson on Wednesday.

According to police, a theft occurred around 1:25 p.m. at the Food Rite on East Chester Street.

Police say no firearm was involved, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage and actively searching for any suspects involved in the situation.

Anyone with information can contact JPD at (731) 425-8400.

For more local crime stories click here.