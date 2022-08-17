Rain & Clouds Moving Out Tonight, Sun on the Way!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for August 16th:

The rain showers will move out this evening and the clouds will follow tonight. Mostly clear skies and calm winds could allow some patchy fog to develop overnight, so be out on the look out for that. Plenty of sunshine will move in for the finish of the work week but showers will be returning this weekend. We will talk more about the timing of the weekend showers and weak storms coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday night lows will again fall down to the low 60s. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast and weaken as the night goes on. The showers should clear out after the sun goes down and the clouds will clear out overnight into Thursday morning. The clear skies and calm winds could allow for some patchy fog to develop overnight so be out on the look out for that late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY:

Pleasant and more mild weather is expected to return on Thursday and stick around for a few days. Mostly sunny skies will return by Thursday afternoon and rain showers are not expected after the sun comes up across West Tennessee. The winds will stay out of the north most of the day but will try to turn to the east by Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will warm back up into the low to mid 80s due to the return of the sun and Thursday night lows will dip into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be a really nice day for all of West Tennessee with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. Lows Friday night are again expected to drop into the mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will be light out of the east. Showers are NOT expected and Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up to be fantastic.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend will have a little bit of something for everyone. Saturday looks nicer than Sunday as showers are expected to return for the back half of the weekend. As of now it appears most of the day on Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies early and partly cloudy skies late. Rain showers could return late Saturday night but may not show up until Sunday morning as well. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and Sunday mid 80s are expected from the increase in clouds and shower chances. The winds will come out of the southwest most of weekend increasing the humidity some from where it will be at for the majority of the work week.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances are expected to continue again for the first half of the work week. Rain looks likely on both Monday and Tuesday for West Tennessee as the next slow moving front will move through the region. The showers should clear out on Tuesday but could linger into Wednesday for some of our southern counties depending on how long it takes for the front to move out. Highs on Monday will only reach the low 80s. Tuesday we could see low or mid 80s depending on how fast the front moves out and if we see the sun peaking out into the late afternoon hours. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to maybe upper 80s. Lows next week will typically be in the mid to upper 60s. Severe weather is NOT expected again with this front but some locations may end up with 1-2″ of rain before the system moves out. The winds will start out of the west on Monday and turn to the northwest on Tuesday and come from the north of Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

