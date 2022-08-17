Tech expert talks back-to-school trends that could benefit students

JACKSON, Tenn. — School is back in session and there are a few new technology trends that could benefit students and their families.

We spoke with tech lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch who demonstrated some items that could help make the school year easier.

Knobloch says Chromebook laptops are an affordable solution perfect for anyone on the go, and she highlighted the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 with a chip that allows for great battery life.

She says the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is ideal for students heading to the dorms this semester, which has a private listening feature through a mobile app that’s perfect for late-night binge watching while roommates are sleeping.

Knobloch also informed us about a way to allow for more flexibility with your purchases.

“This is meant to represent a product called ‘Pay Later with Paypal,’ which really lets you pay over time for all of your purchases, which really can add up this time of year, in a way that works best for you and your budget,” Knobloch said.

