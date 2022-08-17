UT Martin to offer ACT prep classes in fall

MARTIN, Tenn. — Need help preparing for the ACT? The University of Tennessee at Martin is here to help, once again.

The university says that it is hosting free and virtual ACT workshops and classes throughout the fall semester.

The two hour sessions will be held over Zoom. There will be Mastery Classes, as well as a new class called ACT Deep Dive: Exploring Geometry and Algebra In-Depth.

UT Martin says sessions will be:

Math and Science Reasoning: Aug. 23 and 30; Sept. 3, 7, 9, 13, 19 and 24; Oct. 1, 2

and 15 English and Reading: Aug. 25; Sept. 1, 3, 8, 9, 14, 21 and 24; Oct. 1, 2 and 15

ACT Mastery Classes will be:

Sept. 26-29

Oct. 10-13

Nov. 28-Dec. 1

Exploring Geometry and Algebra In-Depth will be:

Sept. 6

Oct. 3

Oct. 17

Dec. 5

You can read more, find registration and times here.