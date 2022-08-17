Vickey Lynn Brock Pittman, age 53, resident of Humboldt, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, August 11, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Vickey was born February 10, 1969 in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Burnie William Brock and Alfreda Staton Brock. She was an outgoing lady who loved and cherished her family and pets. She enjoyed listening to music.

Ms. Pittman is survived by her daughter, Kayla Leverette; her son, Steven Leverette; four sisters, Sandi White (Neil), Becky Arnold (Aaron), Tammy Rutledge (Frank) and Pam Brock; her brother, Kenny Brock (Darlene); and two grandsons, Wyatt Smith and Ian Smith.

A visitation for Ms. Pittman will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating.

