35 inmates achieve their own diploma, certificate

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — CoreCivic says 35 inmates have achieved their own diploma or certificate.

Graduates listen to ceremony speaker. Photo courtesy: CoreCivic

Phillip Noe shakes hands with Whiteville Principal James Bailey. Photo courtesy: CoreCivic

Phillip Noe smiles with his diploma. Photo courtesy: CoreCivic

On Thursday, CoreCivic says the inmates from the CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility attended a graduation ceremony, with 15 people earning their high school equivalency diploma, seven earning a vocational certificate in carpentry, 10 earning their vocational certificate in electrical, and four others earning a vocational certificate in HVAC.

“Education is critical to the success of these students both during incarceration and their lives post-release,” said James Bailey, principal at Whiteville. “We are very proud of the dedication these students have put forth so far on their education journeys, and we look forward to seeing their future successes, whether that be in education at Whiteville or when they return home to their communities. Our goal is to

help these students succeed along the way and with every graduation we celebrate, we grow more confident that we are reaching our goal.”

“There are so many opportunities available for someone who has a diploma or GED. Everything I have learned is designed to help make me a better citizen when I am released,” said Phillip Noe, who earned a high school equivalency diploma and a vocational certificate in electrical.

