David Cook, LOLO headline local concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two powerful music talents team up to entertain fans at local concert.

Jackson native artist, songwriter, actress, composer and activist LOLO was the opening performer for the Thursday night’s concert held at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson.

The featured performer was David Cook, who launched into stardom following his American Idol win in 2008. Local fans say they’ve been looking forward to Thursday nights powerhouse show.

An award-winning artist Cook won the seventh season of American Idol and went on to break numerous records on the billboard charts following his success.

You can find a recent interview cook did with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ Katelyn O’Shaughnessy here.

