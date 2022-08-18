Decatur County Fair opens for attendees

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — It was opening night for the carnival at the Decatur County Fair.

2022 Decatur County Fair

Fair attendees could experience it all. There are rides, including the Ring of Fire and the Tornado, and fair games where you can win all kinds of prizes.

And of course who can forget the fair food, including funnel cakes, Pronto Pups, mac and cheese burgers and deep fried Oreos. One young fair-goer told us what she likes most about the Decatur County Fair.

“I’m excited for the Scorpion. The Scorpion spins you around and goes up and down like a scorpion. I like the fried Oreos. My favorite game is the one over there with where you do the balloons. Yeah, and you win prizes. I’m really good at that one,” said Mazie.

The Decatur County Fair continues through Saturday. For a list of events, click here.

