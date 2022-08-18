Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students.

Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week.

A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School System each year through the federally-funded School Based Dental Prevention Program.

Participating students from kindergarten through eighth grade receive preventative treatments to help prevent tooth decay free of charge.

Students must turn in a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian to participate, and a report is returned by the hygienists after each screening letting parents know if the child needs to be seen by a dentist for treatment.

During the 2022-2023 school year, dental staff also plan to screen students at Alexander Elementary, Isaac Lane Elementary, Arlington Elementary, South Elementary, Northeast Middle, East Elementary, North Parkway Middle, Jackson Central-Merry Middle, and Pope Elementary.

According to the American Dental Association, dental disease causes children to miss more than 51 million school hours each year.

The health department recommends all students receive a complete dental examination at least once a year by their dentist.

