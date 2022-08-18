Henderson police create new line of communication with community

HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous.

“Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.

Henderson police have a new way for residents to contact them through their anonymous tip line.

“Submit crime tips, suspicious activities, anything that they feel we need to know that will help us in our job to solve crime, to be made aware of crimes that we are not aware of at the moment,” Crowe said.

Crowe says the tip line is set up where you can either send your contact information or remain completely anonymous.

“You can actually leave your name and address. If you want to put it in the comment section that you would like for somebody to reach out and talk to you about what you said, then we want to communicate with you. But if you don’t want that, you want it to be strictly anonymous, then we want that mechanism there also,” Crowe said.

Crowe says to send in a tip, it just takes just a few simple step. Go to hendersontn.gov and click on the Henderson Police Department tab.

“Click on the anonymous tip, and just fill in the blanks. If you want to leave your name, leave it. If you want to leave your address, contact number, leave it. If you don’t, just ignore that section. Then fill in what you want us to know,” Crowe said.

He says the while they wanted to create a direct line of communication with residents, the right tip can also be crucial to closing a case.

“Like putting a puzzle together. You have to put all the pieces together to see the big picture, and sometimes there are people in the community that have that piece of the puzzle that we need. If that is how they can get that piece to us, through this anonymous tip line, we want to make that available,” Crowe said.

