Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice.

All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours.

The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street.

Customers may experience lower water pressure during this time as crews work to make the necessary repairs and flush the lines.

You can visit Lexington Utilities’ Facebook page for updates or reach them at (731) 968-5213.

