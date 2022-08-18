Madison County resident confirmed to have monkeypox

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the county.

The health department says that monkeypox is a rare disease that is in the same family of viruses that cause smallpox. The department says that symptoms between the two are similar, but monkeypox tends to be milder and rarely fatal.

The department adds that symptoms will usually appear within three weeks of exposure to monkeypox, and that a rash will typically appear one to four days later.

The health department says that the rash can be near the person’s genitals, anus, hands, feet, chest, face or mouth.

“Monkeypox is spreading throughout the state and we anticipated getting a case in Madison County,” Regional Director Kim Tedford said. “We encourage people to be vigilant and protect themselves.”

Monkeypox can be contracted by direct contact, such as with the rash, scabs, or through bodily fluid. It can also be caught through touching objects, fabrics like bedding, clothing or towels, surfaces that were touched by the rash or bodily fluids.

And it can also be caught by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or intimate physical contact, the department says.

The department says that those with monkeypox typically recover within two to four weeks. Antivirals may be recommended for those who are more likely to get ill from the virus.

If you think you have been exposed, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

The department says that there are vaccines available to fight against monkeypox. However, they’re only being given to those who have had close contact with the virus, and those who have had multiple sexual partners the last two weeks, particularly men who have had sex with men.

You can find additional info on monkeypox from the Tennessee Department of Health here. You can also find info from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.

