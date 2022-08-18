Mom of 4 shares lunchbox ideas for back-to-school season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The back to school season can be an exciting yet chaotic time for students and their families.

Mom of four and recipe developer Siri Daly has some advice to help make those busy mornings run smoother, starting with preparing lunches.

Daly says some of her favorite kid-approved items to pack include PB&J roll-ups, pigs in a blanket, and cheddar and salami kabobs. She pairs each meal with Juicy Juice, which she loves for including no added sugar or sweeteners.

“My biggest piece of advice is always to plan ahead as much as you possibly can, whether that’s putting outfits out the night before, or having a calendar with weekly schedules laid out so that yourself and your kids can see that, and of course lunchbox ideas,” Daly said. “Just planning ahead will definitely alleviate some of that morning chaos.”

Daly has also partnered with Juicy Juice to develop a downloadable calendar for parents with a month’s worth of lunchbox ideas.

