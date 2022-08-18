Mugshots : Madison County : 08/17/22 – 08/18/22

Hugh Harvey Hugh Harvey: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

Antwan Watkins Antwan Watkins: Aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest

Daniel Cox Daniel Cox: Aggravated domestic assault

Demarcus Wright Demarcus Wright: Contempt of court, violation of order of protection

Donny Lee Donny Lee: Disorderly conduct



Earnest Taylor Earnest Taylor: Violation of probation

James Jackson James Jackson: Failure to appear

James Pruitt James Pruitt: Theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon James Pruitt: Theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Jerry Talley Jerry Talley: Violation of probation

Joshua Dance Joshua Dance: Failure to appear



Kadarius Davis Kadarius Davis: Violation of community corrections

Maurico Valdez Maurico Valdez: Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane

Qlandaus Clark Qlandaus Clark: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/18/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.