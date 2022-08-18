Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency taps GOP senator as adviser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says Republican state Sen. Mike Bell will soon serve as the agency’s legislative senior adviser.

According to a news release, Bell had announced he would retire from the General Assembly this year, but he is resigning early to take the new position. Bell, of Riceville, will begin his new role on Sept. 1.

“For as long as I can remember I have been an avid outdoorsman. I am excited for the opportunity to help advance the agency’s efforts to ensure Tennessee’s rich natural resources can be enjoyed for many future generations,” Bell said in a statement.

Bell was first elected to the Tennessee House in 2006 and was elected to the Senate in 2010. He has overseen the Senate Judiciary Committee since 2019 and has supported some of the state’s strictest anti-abortion laws and expanding gun rights.

