Union University students return with excitement for fall 2022 classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated having students return for the 2022-23 school year.

Spirits were high as new and current students, along with their families, filled Union University‘s campus on Thursday.

Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications, shared why Union chose this model as the official welcome for students.

“The experience here at Union with new student orientation gives our new students a chance to get to know one another, to get to know the processes and how things work at Union for a few days before the upperclassmen return, and before classes start next week,” Ellsworth said.

Freshman Grace Byrd shared her perspective of how move in day impacted her.

“It feels like I’m at home and that we have someone to rely on,” Byrd said.

This year is not only a significant year for freshman, but for all of Union, as they celebrate their 200th anniversary.

“We have a lot of activities going on related to celebrating 200 years of the Lord’s provision for Union University and two centuries of academic excellence,” Ellsworth said.

Union will finish their welcome week on Aug. 22, with classes starting Aug. 23.

